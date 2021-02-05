The healthcare industry has been undergoing rapid transformations for several years. Various technological improvements have been witnessed in the segments, including the diagnosis and treatment options for chronic diseases. Increasing the incidence of chronic diseases and increasing population growth are the primary factors that encourage the growth of the health segment.

The North America radiofrequency ablation devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 3,214.24 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1,347.06 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.

The North America Radiofrequency Ablation Devices market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Radiofrequency Ablation Devices assays in the market.

NORTH AMERICARADIOFREQUENCY ABLATION DEVICES MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Devices

Disposables

By Applications

Surgical Oncology

Cardiology

Cosmetology

Gynecology

Pain Management

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Companies Profiled

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Stryker

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Bard (BD)

Angiodynamic

Hologic

Articure

Merit medical

