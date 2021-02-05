The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Research Report: Market Analysis and Insights: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market In 2019, the Global Total Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical market size was valued at 4265 Million$, increased from 1585 Million$ in 2015, and the market is forecasted to reach 21689 Million$ by 2026, growing at CAGR of 27.71% between 2020 and 2026. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Scope and Segment The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026. By Company NVIDIA Intel IBM Google Microsoft AWS GE Healthcare Siemens Healthineers Medtronic Segment by Type Hardware Software Services Segment by Application Auxiliary Diagnosis Drug Discovery Health Management Hospital Management Others By Region North America Europe China Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market: Segmentation:

Market Analysis and Insights:

On the basis of applications, global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market can be segmented as:

Regions Covered in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market.

The market share of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry market.

TOC

1 MARKET OVERVIEW OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY1 1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Overview1 1.1.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Product Scope1 1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook1 1.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 20262 1.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Region (2015-2026)4 1.4 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)4 1.5 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)5 1.6 Key Regions Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6 1.6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)6 1.6.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)7 1.6.3 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)8 1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)9 1.6.5 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)10 1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)11 2 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY MARKET OVERVIEW BY TYPE12 2.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202612 2.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)14 2.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)14 2.4 Hardware15 2.5 Software15 2.6 Services16 3 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY MARKET OVERVIEW BY APPLICATION18 3.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 202618 3.2 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)20 3.3 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)20 3.4 Auxiliary Diagnosis21 3.5 Drug Discovery22 3.6 Health Management22 3.7 Hospital Management23 3.8 Others24 4 GLOBAL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY COMPETITION ANALYSIS BY PLAYERS26 4.1 Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Players (2018-2020)26 4.2 Global Top Vendors by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry as of 2019)27 4.3 Global Top Players Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Headquarters and Area Served28 4.4 Competitive Status28 4.4.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Concentration Rate28 4.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans29 5 COMPANY (TOP PLAYERS) PROFILES AND KEY DATA31 5.1 NVIDIA31 5.1.1 NVIDIA Profile31 5.1.2 NVIDIA Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue32 5.1.3 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions32 5.1.4 NVIDIA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)34 5.1.5 NVIDIA Recent Developments34 5.2 Intel39 5.2.1 Intel Profile39 5.2.2 Intel Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue40 5.2.3 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions41 5.2.4 Intel Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)43 5.2.5 Intel Recent Developments43 5.3 IBM44 5.3.1 IBM Profile44 5.3.2 IBM Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue45 5.3.3 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions47 5.3.4 IBM Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)48 5.3.5 IBM Recent Developments48 5.4 Google49 5.4.1 Google Profile49 5.4.2 Google Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue50 5.4.3 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions51 5.4.4 Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)52 5.4.5 Google Recent Developments52 5.5 Microsoft53 5.5.1 Microsoft Profile53 5.5.2 Microsoft Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue54 5.5.3 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions55 5.5.4 Microsoft Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)56 5.5.5 Microsoft Recent Developments56 5.6 AWS61 5.6.1 AWS Profile61 5.6.2 AWS Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue62 5.6.3 AWS Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions63 5.6.4 AWS Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)64 5.6.5 AWS Recent Developments64 5.7 GE Healthcare66 5.7.1 GE Healthcare Profile66 5.7.2 GE Healthcare Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue67 5.7.3 GE Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions67 5.7.4 GE Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)68 5.7.5 GE Healthcare Recent Developments68 5.8 Siemens Healthineers70 5.8.1 Siemens Healthineers Profile70 5.8.2 Siemens Healthineers Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue71 5.8.3 Siemens Healthineers Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions71 5.8.4 Siemens Healthineers Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)72 5.8.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Developments72 5.9 Medtronic73 5.9.1 Medtronic Profile73 5.9.2 Medtronic Main Business and Company 檚 Total Revenue74 5.9.3 Medtronic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Products, Services and Solutions75 5.9.4 Medtronic Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Revenue (US$ Million) (2018-2020)76 5.9.5 Medtronic Recent Developments76 6 NORTH AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY BY PLAYERS AND BY APPLICATION78 6.1 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2020)78 6.2 North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)79 7 EUROPE ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY BY PLAYERS AND BY APPLICATION80 7.1 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2020)80 7.2 Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)81 8 CHINA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY BY PLAYERS AND BY APPLICATION82 8.1 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2020)82 8.2 China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)83 9 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY BY PLAYERS AND BY APPLICATION84 9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2020)84 9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)85 10 LATIN AMERICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY BY PLAYERS AND BY APPLICATION86 10.1 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2020)86 10.2 Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)87 11 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY BY PLAYERS AND BY APPLICATION88 11.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size and Market Share by Players (2018-2020)88 11.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Industry Market Size by Application (2015-2020)89 12 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) IN MEDICAL INDUSTRY MARKET DYNAMICS90 12.1 Industry Trends90 12.2 Market Drivers91 12.3 Market Challenges92 12.4 Porter 檚 Five Forces Analysis93 13 RESEARCH FINDING /CONCLUSION94 14 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE95 14.1 Methodology/Research Approach95 14.1.1 Research Programs/Design95 14.1.2 Market Size Estimation96 14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation97 14.2 Data Source98 14.2.1 Secondary Sources98 14.2.2 Primary Sources99 14.3 Disclaimer100 14.4 Author List100

