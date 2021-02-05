The global Professional A2P SMS market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Professional A2P SMS Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Professional A2P SMS market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Professional A2P SMS market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Professional A2P SMS Market Research Report: Sinch, Zenvia, Nexmo (Vonage), Twilio, Plivo, Wavy, Pontaltech, Infobip, SAP Mobile Services, Tyntec, TXTImpact, Clickatell, Cheapest Texting, Mitto, Vibes, MUTHOFUN, Movitext, OpenMarket Inc., Genesys Telecommunications, Silverstreet BV

Professional A2P SMS Market: Segmentation:

CRM, Promotions, Pushed Content, Interactive, Others

On the basis of applications, global Professional A2P SMS market can be segmented as:

BFSI, Entertainment, Tourism, Retail, Marketing, Healthcare, Media, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Professional A2P SMS Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Professional A2P SMS market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Professional A2P SMS market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Professional A2P SMS market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Professional A2P SMS market.

The market share of the global Professional A2P SMS market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Professional A2P SMS market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Professional A2P SMS market.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Professional A2P SMS

1.1 Professional A2P SMS Market Overview

1.1.1 Professional A2P SMS Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Professional A2P SMS Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Professional A2P SMS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Professional A2P SMS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Professional A2P SMS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Professional A2P SMS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Professional A2P SMS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Professional A2P SMS Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Professional A2P SMS Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Professional A2P SMS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Professional A2P SMS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 CRM

2.5 Promotions

2.6 Pushed Content

2.7 Interactive

2.8 Others 3 Professional A2P SMS Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Professional A2P SMS Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Professional A2P SMS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 BFSI

3.5 Entertainment

3.6 Tourism

3.7 Retail

3.8 Marketing

3.9 Healthcare

3.10 Media

3.11 Others 4 Global Professional A2P SMS Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Professional A2P SMS Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Professional A2P SMS as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Professional A2P SMS Market

4.4 Global Top Players Professional A2P SMS Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Professional A2P SMS Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Professional A2P SMS Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Sinch

5.1.1 Sinch Profile

5.1.2 Sinch Main Business

5.1.3 Sinch Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Sinch Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Sinch Recent Developments

5.2 Zenvia

5.2.1 Zenvia Profile

5.2.2 Zenvia Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Zenvia Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Zenvia Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Zenvia Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Nexmo (Vonage)

5.5.1 Nexmo (Vonage) Profile

5.3.2 Nexmo (Vonage) Main Business

5.3.3 Nexmo (Vonage) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Nexmo (Vonage) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Twilio Recent Developments

5.4 Twilio

5.4.1 Twilio Profile

5.4.2 Twilio Main Business

5.4.3 Twilio Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Twilio Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Twilio Recent Developments

5.5 Plivo

5.5.1 Plivo Profile

5.5.2 Plivo Main Business

5.5.3 Plivo Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Plivo Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Plivo Recent Developments

5.6 Wavy

5.6.1 Wavy Profile

5.6.2 Wavy Main Business

5.6.3 Wavy Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Wavy Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Wavy Recent Developments

5.7 Pontaltech

5.7.1 Pontaltech Profile

5.7.2 Pontaltech Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Pontaltech Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Pontaltech Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Pontaltech Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Infobip

5.8.1 Infobip Profile

5.8.2 Infobip Main Business

5.8.3 Infobip Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Infobip Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Infobip Recent Developments

5.9 SAP Mobile Services

5.9.1 SAP Mobile Services Profile

5.9.2 SAP Mobile Services Main Business

5.9.3 SAP Mobile Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SAP Mobile Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 SAP Mobile Services Recent Developments

5.10 Tyntec

5.10.1 Tyntec Profile

5.10.2 Tyntec Main Business

5.10.3 Tyntec Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Tyntec Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Tyntec Recent Developments

5.11 TXTImpact

5.11.1 TXTImpact Profile

5.11.2 TXTImpact Main Business

5.11.3 TXTImpact Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 TXTImpact Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 TXTImpact Recent Developments

5.12 Clickatell

5.12.1 Clickatell Profile

5.12.2 Clickatell Main Business

5.12.3 Clickatell Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Clickatell Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Clickatell Recent Developments

5.13 Cheapest Texting

5.13.1 Cheapest Texting Profile

5.13.2 Cheapest Texting Main Business

5.13.3 Cheapest Texting Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Cheapest Texting Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Cheapest Texting Recent Developments

5.14 Mitto

5.14.1 Mitto Profile

5.14.2 Mitto Main Business

5.14.3 Mitto Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Mitto Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Mitto Recent Developments

5.15 Vibes

5.15.1 Vibes Profile

5.15.2 Vibes Main Business

5.15.3 Vibes Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Vibes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Vibes Recent Developments

5.16 MUTHOFUN

5.16.1 MUTHOFUN Profile

5.16.2 MUTHOFUN Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 MUTHOFUN Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 MUTHOFUN Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 MUTHOFUN Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 Movitext

5.17.1 Movitext Profile

5.17.2 Movitext Main Business

5.17.3 Movitext Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Movitext Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Movitext Recent Developments

5.18 OpenMarket Inc.

5.18.1 OpenMarket Inc. Profile

5.18.2 OpenMarket Inc. Main Business

5.18.3 OpenMarket Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 OpenMarket Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 OpenMarket Inc. Recent Developments

5.19 Genesys Telecommunications

5.19.1 Genesys Telecommunications Profile

5.19.2 Genesys Telecommunications Main Business

5.19.3 Genesys Telecommunications Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Genesys Telecommunications Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Genesys Telecommunications Recent Developments

5.20 Silverstreet BV

5.20.1 Silverstreet BV Profile

5.20.2 Silverstreet BV Main Business

5.20.3 Silverstreet BV Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Silverstreet BV Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Silverstreet BV Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Professional A2P SMS Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Professional A2P SMS Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

