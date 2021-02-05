Report Overview:

Maleic anhydride is an organic chemical compound utilized in the production and application of various chemical-based products such as copolymers, additives, resins, acids, etc. It is available in two forms, solid or molten as colourless/white, and is essentially anhydride of maleic acid. Although, it has a highly acidic odour its benefits as a functional product for various industries is driving its growth.Global maleic anhydride market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 4.64 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth of expenditure incurred on the establishment of equipments/machinery which has been caused by a surge of industrialization in the developing regions of the world.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global maleic anhydride market are Ashland, Sasol-Huntsman GmbH & Co. KG, LANXESS, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Polynt, Zibo Qixiangtengda chemical Co., Ltd., Bartek Ingredients Inc., China National Bluestar (Group) Co,Ltd., Changzhou Yabang Chemical Co., Ltd., INEOS, MFG Chemical, LLC, FUSO CHEMICAl CO., LTD., HELM AG, NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION, Merck KGaA, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., MOL GROUP among others.

Chapter 1: Maleic Anhydride Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Maleic Anhydride

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Maleic Anhydride industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2: Market Dynamics

2.1 DROC

2.1.1 Drivers

2.1.2 Restraints

2.1.3 Opportunities

2.1.4 Challenges

2.2 PEST Analysis

2.2.1 Political

2.2.2 Economic

2.2.3 Social

2.2.4 Technological

2.3 Market Impacting Trends

2.4 Porter’s 5-force Analysis

Chapter 3: Segmentation & Statistics

3.1 Segmentation Overview

3.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

Continued…..

