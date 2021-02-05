Report Overview:

Scope of The Report:

Market Insight:

Friction reducers are the chemical additives which are used to decrease the friction between the fluids .It has the ability to increase the injection rates in the stimulation treatment. They are usually copolymers of acryl amides and latex polymers. They are widely used in industries such as oil and gas, automotive, transportation and others. Increasing demand for synthetic anionic polymer is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.Global friction reducers market is set to witness a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains the data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing usage of friction reducer in hydraulic fracturing and rising demand from oil and gas industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Analysis of Key Vendors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the friction reducers market are Condat S.A., FTS International., Shrieve, BASF SE, Baker Hughes, a GE company LLC, SNF Holding Company., Di-Corp, Rocanda., Kemira, Rockwater Energy Solutions, Innospec, Halliburton, TETRA Technologies Inc., Aisling Chem., Solvay, Rishabh Metals and Chemical Pvt. Ltd., TRICAN, ChemEOR Inc., Omni Industrial Solutions, WST Energy, CENTURION TECHNOLOGIES and others.

The Friction Reducers Market Report is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis.The market report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Key Points from Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Friction Reducers Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Friction Reducers

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Friction Reducers industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2: Market Dynamics

2.1 DROC

2.1.1 Drivers

2.1.2 Restraints

2.1.3 Opportunities

2.1.4 Challenges

2.2 PEST Analysis

2.2.1 Political

2.2.2 Economic

2.2.3 Social

2.2.4 Technological

2.3 Market Impacting Trends

2.4 Porter’s 5-force Analysis

Chapter 3: Segmentation & Statistics

3.1 Segmentation Overview

3.2 Demand Forecast & Market Sizing

Continued…..

