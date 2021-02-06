According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) is defined as a blow to the head or a penetrating head injury that disrupts the normal functioning of the brain. It can result when the head suddenly and violently hits an object or when an object pierces the skull and enters brain tissue.

In Traumatic Brain Injury patients, Neurologic Damage is divided into two types: Primary Damage and Secondary Damage. Primary damage includes Coup-Contrecoup Injury, Skull Fracture, Contusion/Bruise and Nerve Damage. While secondary damage that occurs over time after the actual brain injury; may include infection, hypoxia (oxygen deprivation), edema (brain swelling), elevated intracranial pressure, infarction, and hematoma.

Traumatic brain injury severity is commonly described as mild, moderate, or severe. Injury severity is based on the duration of loss of consciousness and/or coma rating scale or score, post-traumatic amnesia (PTA), and brain imaging results.

DelveInsight's 'Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Traumatic Brain Injury epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report covers the detailed information of the Traumatic Brain Injury epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, in the last decade, rates of Traumatic Brain Injury-related deaths in men decreased from 27.8 to 25.4 per 100,000 and rates in women decreased from 9.6 to 9.0 per 100,000. Men had more than twice the rate of TBI-related deaths as compared to women.

in men decreased from 27.8 to 25.4 per 100,000 and rates in women decreased from 9.6 to 9.0 per 100,000. Men had more than twice the rate of TBI-related deaths as compared to women. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported that over the span of six years (2007–2013) Traumatic Brain Injury-related ED visits have increased by 47%, hospitalization rates decreased by 2.5% and death rates decreased by 5%.

visits have increased by 47%, hospitalization rates decreased by 2.5% and death rates decreased by 5%. According to data from the Overall Analysis Center of Traffic Accidents, Traumatic Brain Injury accounts for 9.3% of 1,160,000 traffic accident injuries. However, of the 9,000 deaths in this data, 50.3% of those were due to Traumatic Brain Injury in Japan.

As per the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, “about 1.7 million cases of Traumatic Brain Injury occur in the U.S. every year. Approximately 5.3 million people live with a disability caused by TBI in the U.S. alone.”

Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Traumatic Brain Injury epidemiology report provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Traumatic Brain Injury epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Traumatic Brain Injury epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Traumatic Brain Injury epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports, and views of key opinion leaders.

Scope of the Report

The report provides insight into the historical and forecasted patient pool of Traumatic Brain Injury in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Traumatic Brain Injury .

The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the Traumatic Brain Injury patient population .

The Traumatic Brain Injury report provides a detailed overview explaining Traumatic Brain Injury causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.

The Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Traumatic Brain Injury in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report provides the segmentation of the Traumatic Brain Injury epidemiology.

Key Benefit of Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology Report

The Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology report will allow the user to –

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Traumatic Brain Injury market.

Quantify patient populations in the global Traumatic Brain Injury market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for Traumatic Brain Injury therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand the magnitude of Traumatic Brain Injury population by its epidemiology.

The Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology Model developed by DelveInsight is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based with transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over an 11-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Traumatic Brain Injury Traumatic Brain Injury Disease Background and Overview Traumatic Brain Injury Patient Journey Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Traumatic Brain Injury Traumatic Brain Injury Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

